HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.25. 58,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

