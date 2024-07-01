HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 86.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of RTX by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,674. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

