Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,823. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.