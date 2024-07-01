Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for 1.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Viasat worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Viasat Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. 1,029,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,911. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.