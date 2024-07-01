Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $24.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

