Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIMS. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HIMS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,863.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,863.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 960,288 shares of company stock worth $16,891,553. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

