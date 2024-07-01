Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $316.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

