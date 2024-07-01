HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Head to Head Review

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 20.87% 11.86% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $200.77 million 2.61 $44.19 million $3.45 8.70

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

