Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on August 7th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
HNHPF stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.41.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
