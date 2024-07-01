Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (HNHPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on August 7th

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2338 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

HNHPF stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.