Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY opened at $16.59 on Monday. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
