Horizen Price Tops $7.25 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $109.89 million and $38.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00011536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00032925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,163,175 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

