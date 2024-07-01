Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $18.48 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.53. 3,899,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

