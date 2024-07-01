Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $262.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.58. The company has a market cap of $479.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

