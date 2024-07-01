Horizon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF makes up about 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 134,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $108.69.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

