Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 245,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

