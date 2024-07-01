Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after buying an additional 3,413,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,649,000 after buying an additional 156,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,522,000 after acquiring an additional 775,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SGOV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,243,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,717. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

