Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 374,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.41. 9,744,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,577,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.