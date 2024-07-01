Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %
HBM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 970,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,285. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
