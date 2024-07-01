i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

IIIV stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.21 and a beta of 1.59.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

