ICON Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. ICON has a market capitalization of $161.21 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,190,529 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,190,530 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

