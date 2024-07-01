Insider Buying: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Acquires C$24,650.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYAGet Free Report) Director Murray Ernest James Payne bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,650.00.

Murray Ernest James Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Murray Ernest James Payne purchased 10,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,550.00.
  • On Thursday, April 25th, Murray Ernest James Payne acquired 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,375.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Murray Ernest James Payne bought 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,375.00.

dynaCERT Price Performance

dynaCERT stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. dynaCERT Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.