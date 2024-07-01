Insider Buying: dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Acquires C$24,650.00 in Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) Director Murray Ernest James Payne bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,650.00.

Murray Ernest James Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Murray Ernest James Payne purchased 10,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,550.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Murray Ernest James Payne acquired 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,375.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Murray Ernest James Payne bought 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,375.00.

dynaCERT Price Performance

dynaCERT stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 11.33. dynaCERT Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

