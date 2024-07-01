Insider Buying: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Purchases 22,469 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 36,559 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Issuer Direct Co. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

