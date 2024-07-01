Insider Buying: The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Megan Quinn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,460.00 ($34,306.67).
Lottery Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.71.
Lottery Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.