Insider Buying: The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Megan Quinn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,460.00 ($34,306.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.71.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

