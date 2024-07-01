Insider Selling: Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Major Shareholder Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GLST opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

About Global Star Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,878,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

