Insider Selling: Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Major Shareholder Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance
GLST opened at $11.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
Global Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition
About Global Star Acquisition
Global Star Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.
