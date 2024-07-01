Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $3,481,713.44 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HOV stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
