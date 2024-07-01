Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $3,481,713.44 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on HOV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.