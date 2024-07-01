Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CFO Sells $1,151,600.80 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $130.97 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $14,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $10,295,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

