Insider Selling: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of MCRI opened at $68.13 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.70.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MCRI
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Casino & Resort
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.