Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.26. 314,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,598. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,483.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.
