Insider Selling: Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £21,222.30 in Stock

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £21,222.30 ($26,921.60).

WKP opened at GBX 593.42 ($7.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Workspace Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617 ($7.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 527.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($6.98) to GBX 595 ($7.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

