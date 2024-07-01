International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 0.1 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

