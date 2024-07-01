Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.94. 343,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

