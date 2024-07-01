Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 92,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 49,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

