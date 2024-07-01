Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 27,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,089,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

