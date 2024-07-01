Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 120,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 314,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

