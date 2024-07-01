Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Park Place Capital Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.98. 6,811,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

