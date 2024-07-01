Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 547,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 355,418 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 161,349 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,695.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 78,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

