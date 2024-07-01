iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.86

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.86 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 96825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICF. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

