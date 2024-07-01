iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,887 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 308,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 482,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 267,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,561. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

