iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 95,537 shares.The stock last traded at $74.67 and had previously closed at $74.78.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.