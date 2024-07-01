iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 140,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 95,537 shares.The stock last traded at $74.67 and had previously closed at $74.78.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
