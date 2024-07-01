iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

IAGG stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $49.77. 242,200 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

