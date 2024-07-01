iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.