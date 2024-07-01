iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.41. 3,906,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.