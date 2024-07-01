iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.82. 3,226,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

