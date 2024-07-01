iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.