iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. 24,611 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,032 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

