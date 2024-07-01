iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Decreased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. 1,911,900 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.