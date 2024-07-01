iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.70

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.70 and last traded at $195.18, with a volume of 448910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.87.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

