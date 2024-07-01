iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $176,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.76. 1,007,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

