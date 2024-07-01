iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.45

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 28507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.