iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $80.41. 1,604,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

